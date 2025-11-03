The New York Giants had a tough time against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, and things never got better as the game continued. With the score lopsided in the fourth quarter, Dart was still in the game, which was probably not the best idea. He ended up taking a big hit after not sliding, and he went to the sideline in visible pain. That led to people calling out head coach Brian Daboll for keeping him in the game.

“He shouldn't have been in the game at that point. Ridiculous,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“How many times was Mac Jones number called today? ZERO TIMES. We are going to get Dart hurt if this continues. This coaching staff has to go. Tough to watch that out there today,” another user wrote.

Some even thought that it was Dart's fault for not sliding.

“Rookie QB needs experience and he needs to learn to slide,” one user wrote.

“He shouldn’t be, but Dart also has to be smarter and not take these massive hits,” another user wrote.

Both Daboll and Dart have to be better in those situations. Daboll has to learn that when games have gotten out of hand, it's time to take the starters out. For Dart, as much as he is a competitor, he has to make sure that he's protecting himself, especially when he's out of the pocket.

The Giants are still a team trying to figure things out, but it makes sense when you're starting a rookie quarterback, and you lost your star wide receiver. Not to mention, they lost Cam Skattebo to an ankle injury last week.

For the past few years, the Giants have been trying to get it right, but haven't. That's why some people are calling for Daboll to be fired.