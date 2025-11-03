Wan'Dale Robinson expressed some explicit frustrations following the New York Giants' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, New York had a 2-6 record. They were coming off of consecutive losses to the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles as they hoped to avoid a third straight defeat.

Unfortunately, that came to fruition as the Giants were unable to keep up with the 49ers on both sides of the ball. Robinson reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Connor Hughes. He didn't hold back his emotions, hating how the struggles continue to surround him and the New York squad.

“I hate this s**t.” Robinson said.

“I hate this shit.” – WanDale Robinson #Giants pic.twitter.com/L0zBMhjt4w — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants played against 49ers

Article Continues Below

Falling to a 2-7 record won't bode well for Wan'Dale Robinson and the Giants, especially after losing to the 49ers at home.

New York got off to a rough start as the team trailed 17-7 at halftime. They rebounded in the last 30 minutes by adding 17 more points but were unable to come through on defense after giving up 17 points as well.

Jaxson Dart made the effort to keep the game competitive even though his attempts fell short. He completed 24 passes out of 33 attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight carries for 56 yards and a score himself.

Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. summed up the remaining run game for New York, combining for 13 carries for 61 yards. Four players caught three or more passes in the receiving game. Robinson led the way with nine receptions for 46 yards. Darius Slayton came next with five catches for 62 yards, Theo Johnson had three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown, while Tracy provided three catches for 19 yards. Meanwhile, Gunner Olszewski caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The Giants will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.