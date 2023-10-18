The Las Vegas Raiders want to trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow prior to the October 31 trade deadline. However, there's a catch. Renfrow's average annual cap hit of $16 million has become a major obstacle, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz (via Yardbarker.com's Clark Dalton).

“I can tell you the Raiders want to trade Hunter Renfrow. I don't think Renfrow wants to be there, either. The problem is he makes a lot of money,” Schultz said on Tuesday.

“I don't know if the Raiders would take some of that salary themselves. But as things stand right now, the reason Hunter Renfrow hasn't been traded isn't because teams don't really want him. The problem is finding teams that are willing to absorb his contract,” Schultz added.

Hunter Renfrow’s future with the Raiders is in doubt as reports say that the team is actively looking to trade him! #raiders #lasvegasraiders #nfl pic.twitter.com/5JrlBuTrms — Darrell Craig Harris-SI Raiders Today (@GlobalPhotopro) October 18, 2023

Hunter Renfrow has become expendable for the Raiders

The Raiders made Hunter Renfrow the 149th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft. Renfrow enjoyed his finest season in 2021. He caught for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 receptions that year. Consequently, Renfrow earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Not only that, but Renfrow also signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension with the Raiders prior to the 2022 NFL season. The deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money.

Regrettably, Hunter Renfrow hasn't lived up to lofty expectations since then. He had just 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders during his injury-ravaged 2022 NFL season.

Renfrow has been buried deep in the Raiders' wide receiver depth chart this season. He has taken a backseat to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in 2023. Renfrow has caught for just 59 yards with no touchdowns in six games for the Raiders this year.

The Cleveland Browns could be an interesting trade destination for Renfrow. The Browns have $35.6 million in salary cap space. They're also 30th in the league with a 198.2 yards-per-game average. Renfrow could beef up a Browns receiving corps that features Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku.

For now, the Hunter Renfrow saga continues in Las Vegas.