The New York Giants had a tumultuous 2023-24 NFL season. 2022 brought optimism as the Giants made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and new head coach Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year. One year later, the Giants slumped to 6-11 and dealt with a series of QB injuries that derailed their season. It also caused fans to question the future of Daniel Jones as their franchise quarterback.
The Giants hold the sixth overall pick and have been a dark horse candidate to draft a quarterback. However, multiple NFL insiders report that the New York Giants are not likely “a JJ McCarthy team.” NFL insiders Daniel Jeremiah, Dane Brugler, and Albert Breer shared their feelings on social media.
There has been a lot of discussion of JJ McCarthy in the media the past several months. Many in the NFL media landscape view McCarthy as the fourth best QB in the draft behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. However, it is widely reported from insiders that NFL evaluators are higher on McCarthy than the media. Apparently this isn't the case with the New York Giants, who are stuck in an awkward QB situation of their own making.
Giants QB situation feels stuck in the mud
The Giants have entered murky territory regarding the quarterback position. New York drafted Daniel Jones in 2019 as the replacement for Eli Manning.
The results have not been promising for Daniel Jones so far in his NFL career. He has only led the Giants to one winning season as a starter ( 9-7-1 and playoff win in 2022) in five seasons and has proven that he is not a top-half-of-the-league QB.
However, the Giants are currently still tied to Jones. New York inked him to a four-year, $160 million extension after leading the Giants to the playoffs in 2022. Just a few years later and that looks like a big mistake.
The Giants have a potential out in 2025 thanks to the structure of Daniel Jones' contract. That said, they're stuck with him for 2024.
New York's backup QBs are currently Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.
Giants fans can hold out hope that the Daniel Jones experiment will soon be over. The team will have to focus on improving the roster and establishing an identity in 2024 to set themselves up for success in 2025 and beyond.
What will New York Giants do with #6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
With quarterback seemingly not an option, what will the Giants do with the sixth overall pick in tomorrow's NFL Draft?
The obvious answer is wide receiver. It is a huge position of need for the Giants and should be the next position the team targets if it won't look at a quarterback.
LSU's Malik Nabers is the consensus opinion in the media. Nabers is regarded by many as the second wide receiver on the board behind Marvin Harrison Jr., who will likely be selected between picks three and five. Nabers would add an alpha wide receiver one, something the Giants sorely need. He would also be a great building block for the next chapter of Giants football and a foundational offensive weapon.
New York fans will get their answer tomorrow night.