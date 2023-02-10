Although the New York Giants failed to make it to the playoffs during the 2022 NFL season, it can’t be denied that they had a rejuvenating campaign, thanks mainly to the wonders of the coaching of Brian Daboll.

And now, Brian Daboll is the newest winner of the Coach of the Year award, as announced during the NFL Honors ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix.

Brian Daboll did not have the most talented roster in the NFL — not even in the NFC East division — but he was able to steer the Giants into a 9-7-1 record after the team went 4-13 in the 2021 NFL campaign. The Giants started the 2022 season hot, winning six of their first seven games, but faded a bit in the second half of the season. Nevertheless, Brian Daboll’s work as the team’s head coach can’t be understated.

Under Daboll, the Giants made improvements in terms of scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense, and total defense. Running back Saquon Barkley looked like himself again in 2022 and quarterback Daniel Jones was more effective.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll in January 2022. Before he came over to the team, Daboll worked with the Buffalo Bills with whom he garnered respect and buzz for his role in helping Josh Allen transform into a top-tier quarterback in the NFL.

In the offseason, the Giants can address some of the issues they had in the 2022 campaign and hopefully, that leads to a much superior overall quality of talent on both ends of the field for the tea. With a coach like Brian Daboll, the Giants can expect better things to come.