With the Carolina Panthers firmly in selling mode ahead of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline, it seems like veteran Jadeveon Clowney might not be moved to a contending team.

“Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney might not be on the move, as it once seemed,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. “Holding a two-year contract, the 31-year old disruptor would be of interest as more than just a one-year rental. Yet, at this point, it appears more likely than not he stays in Carolina.”

It will be interesting to see if a team offers up enough to get the Panthers to trade Jadeveon Clowney ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Clowney and the Panthers are set to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to try to move to 2-7 on the season. Either way, the outcome of the game should not impact the Panthers' stance ahead of the deadline.

How could Jadeveon Clowney help a contender if traded from Panthers?

Clowney is an established veteran pass rusher at this point in his career. However, he is known more for his reliable run defense, and while that is not flashy, it is valuable to a team. Clowney has a 60.6 PFF grade overall, with a 54 pass rush grade (just one sack on the year as well), and a 71.9 run defense grade.

The fact that Clowney is on a two-year deal is an interesting factor in this. This year's cap hit is $6 million, according to Spotrac, while next year's is $14 million. That extra year could be detrimental to his chances of getting moved, as teams might not want that on their books for 2025. It also means that Carolina could hold off on a potential trade until the offseason or next trade deadline. Regardless, it will be interesting to follow reports on Clowney over the next few days to see if he gets moved to a contending team.