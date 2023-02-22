Many championships are won due in large part of the efforts of overlooked secondary players and unsung journeymen. Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon was not someone traditionally viewed as an integral part of a Super Bowl winning team, but he was undeniably a crucial member of the Kansas City Chiefs 2022-23 season. Now he hopes to cash in.

With free agency set to officially commence on March 15th, there should be a healthy market for the receiving back. McKinnon enjoyed a renaissance during his second year with the Chiefs, recording 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns- all career highs. The 30-year-old has never been a bell cow, so he has little wear and tear. Potential suitors will expect more production ahead.

Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions would obviously like to retain a key aspect of their passing attack. The faith they showed when they signed him might play a role in his decision-making process.

“Two years ago when he was leaving San Francisco, he thought his career was over,” James Palmer of NFL Network said. “He got one phone call, and that was from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to bring him in. That was the only interest he had in the league.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Loyalty could surely be a factor for McKinnon if he is sentimental enough. The prospect of another ring will also be enticing. Still, the seven-year back will want to see some loyalty from Kansas City as well. Head coach Andy Reid was able to engineer a top offense even without Tyreek Hill, but that success will be tougher to duplicate with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and possibly McKinnon going out the door.

Mahomes adapted to the absence of one of the game’s most dangerous deep threats by picking apart the field with shorter and intermediate throws. McKinnon was instrumental in helping execute that game plan. The team could find a replacement, but there is no guarantee they will find someone with his emotional investment or savvy. Recall that it was the former third round pick who iced the Super Bowl by sliding short of the goal line instead of scoring a touchdown that would have given the ball back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McKinnon will have a decision to make. His heart might have more say than his agent will like, though.