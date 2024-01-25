The playoff odds are looking good.

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach in a massive move. The expectation all along was that Harbaugh was going to leave Michigan for the NFL, and the Chargers were the favorites all the way along.

After the Chargers finished with a 5-12 record and fired Brandon Staley in December, their playoff hoes just got a big boost with the Harbaugh hire. The Chargers now are -150 to make the playoffs next season, per BetOnline.

The Chargers had high hopes this past season but were not able to get it together for a number of reasons. Austin Ekeler failed to live up to his expectations, Justin Herbert was battling an injury, and the defense hit rock bottom by giving up 63 points to the Las Vegas Raiders in Staley's final game as head coach.

The future looks bright for the Chargers after years of disappointment, and now Harbaugh is working hard to put together a coaching staff. He is expected to bring in some Michigan assistants to LA.

The Chargers are also finalizing the next general manager after they fired Tom Telesco, who became the Las Vegas Raiders GM. The next GM for LA should be done fairly soon.

It will be a busy offseason in LA in terms of trying to put together a roster and answer some questions in free agency. But the good news is that Jim Harbaugh is the new head coach and is aiming to get the Chargers back to the playoffs and the Super Bowl.