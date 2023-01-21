The Green Bay Packers need to make a quarterback decision sooner rather than later. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he will look for a change of scenery if Green Bay enters a rebuild. But Jordan Love may opt to request a trade if the Packers decide to roll with Rodgers once again, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“They’ve (Packers) been public that they want him (Rodgers) back,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “So that leaves Jordan Love in a precarious situation. Former first round pick, he’s going on year four, it would not shock me if he requested a trade at that point. Because from what I’m told, he wants to play. He feels like he’s ready.”

Love has flashed signs of potential in limited action. But he hasn’t received a full-fledged opportunity as a result of Aaron Rodgers’ presence on the roster. But there are people around the NFL world who believe Jordan Love has what it takes to thrive in the NFL.

Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst recently discussed Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team.

“I really respect the process he goes through after the season,” he said.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has faced uncertainty during each of the past couple of offseasons. As a result, Jordan Love’s status with the team has also faced uncertainty.

There is a realistic chance that one of Rodgers or Love will request a trade based on Green Bay’s final quarterback decision. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both QBs.