Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Aaron Rodgers still played at a “very high level” this season, despite lack of production, USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood wrote in a Friday tweet. He says the team “made a very big commitment” to him last offseason and indicates Rodgers gives the team better chance to win next season than quarterback Jordan Love.

Brian Gutekunst says he expects Aaron Rodgers to “take some time” to decide if he wants to return in 2023, Wood continued.

“I really respect the process he goes through after the season,” Gutekunst said.

Rodgers earned just under 3,700 passing yards and 26 touchdowns for the Packers this season, playing in 100% of the team’s offensive snaps in all but four games, according to Pro Football Reference. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback earned a season-high 294 passing yards and three interceptions in a Week 9 matchup with the Detroit Lions in Ford Field, a crucial win for a Lions team that paved the way for their first winning season since 2017.

Jordan Love, a former first-round pick out of Utah State, played in four games and 26 offensive snaps for the Packers this season. He completed six of his nine pass attempts and earned a touchdown in a late-November loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field, a game that saw Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rush for 157 yards on top of his 153 earned passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Rodgers’s Green Bay teammates seemed to give the 39-year-old quarterback the space he needed to decide whether he wanted to return after the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

“I’m going to let him do this thing, man,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “He’s got his own little thoughts and everything, and just let him handle what he’s got to handle.”