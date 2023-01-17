Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be apart of a Green Bay Packers’ potential rebuild, per Lily Zhao.

“If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of that,” Rodgers said.

Zhao also revealed Rodgers’ plan if Green Bay opts to roll with Jordan Love at QB1 next season.

“(Aaron Rodgers) Also said if the #Packers want to go younger with Jordan Love and Rodgers still wants to play, then the only other option would be to play elsewhere,” Zhao wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers believes he can still perform at an MVP level in the right place. But Rodgers has questioned whether or not Green Bay is the best situation for him as his career winds down. The Packers and Aaron Rodgers have discussed his future with the team. With that being said, there is still uncertainty on that front.

Green Bay narrowly missed the postseason in 2022. However, they displayed signs of life following a slow start to the year. Perhaps the moment from their late season surge will carry over into 2023.

The Packers will need to make a decision on their quarterback situation. Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who’s only one year removed from winning the MVP award. But he is 39-years old.

Meanwhile, Love has shown signs of promise and is just 24-years old.

If Green Bay decides to make Jordan Love their quarterback, Rodgers won’t settle for a backup role.

This will be a difficult choice for the Packers without question.