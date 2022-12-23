By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a serious Lamar Jackson problem in the offseason. If you recall, Jackson turned down a massive offer from the team in the offseason, making him a free agent in 2023. The former MVP was gunning for a bigger contract, and he basically bet on himself to earn that offer. Well, Lamar Jackson’s latest injury could be the reason why he’ll get a much larger contract from the Ravens, sources tell Jason La Canfora.

“He has as much leverage now as ever,” said one NFL personnel executive whose team faced the Ravens this season and who knows their roster well. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak freely about other teams.) “Not playing is the best thing for him for the contract. They can’t score without him. That’s not a great team. That’s not a great roster. But they win a lot of games because of him.”

Yes, the Ravens have struggled even with Lamar Jackson playing without injury for them. However, the last few games have proven that Baltimore needs their QB more than he needs them. A loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns all but cemented that. Without Jackson under center, the team only managed three points. That’s not good for them, both in the short and long term.

This is the leverage that Lamar Jackson now holds over the Ravens in their contract negotiations. He (and the rest of the NFL) knows that Baltimore isn’t going anywhere without him. Because of that, he can ask for any amount he wants, and the front office will need to give that money to keep him in the city.