The contract discussions between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have ended in unfortunate fashion. After months of negotiations, both sides have failed to agree on an extension. As a result, Jackson won’t be signing a new long-term deal with the team before the season starts. Jackson and the Ravens will continue negotiations after the season. (via Twitter)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been negotiating a contract extension since the offseason started. The ballooning QB market complicated matters during these talks. Jackson is looking for a deal similar to or more than some of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league like Josh Allen and Kyler Murray.

Despite their failure to reach a deal, Lamar Jackson will not hold out of his contract and will play the 2022 season for the Ravens. The 2019 MVP will try to make a case for the team to give him his desired contract with his play this season. If he performs at an elite level, Baltimore will more than likely give in and hand Jackson the big bucks.

After the season ends, the Ravens essentially have three options with Lamar Jackson. They could either sign him outright to a new extension or place him on the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag. The team still has multiple ways of keeping their star quarterback in the future despite this initial setback. (via Albert Breer)

The Ravens are looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2021 season that saw most of their stars head to the injured list. Hopefully, this saga with Lamar Jackson doesn’t distract the team from their goals in 2022.