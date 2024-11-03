The Detroit Lions are without the services of pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season after he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula; his absence leaves a significant absence in the Lions' defense.

But with the NFL Trade Deadline right around the corner, the Lions have been rumored to be in the market for reinforcements. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions could be eyeing defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, via ESPN.

“The Lions continue making calls about pass rushers, and have spoken to the Browns about former Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who already has played in the NFC North for both the Packers and Vikings, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, November 5.

Za'Darius Smith isn't thinking about trade rumors

After playing collegiately at East Mississippi Community College as well as Kentucky, Smith declared for the NFL Draft and was eventually selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He's also suited up for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings during his career. However, he's not thinking about his name popping up in trade rumors, via Cleveland.com.

“Shoot, man, that’s not in my control,” Smith said. “I can’t control that. I know that’s an AB push (GM Andrew Berry).”

Meanwhile, Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire indicated that there's been no change in how Smith approaches the game despite the rumors, via Cleveland.com.

“Well, first his leadership,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand what type of leader he is in the room for us. And then just the energy that he brings and just another guy that’s just a professional, he attacks every single day with intention and with the game plan in mind.”

“And so when you’ve got a guy like that that’s out there that he can set the edge, he can rush, he still has tons of juice in his legs, it makes you feel a lot better knowing that again, there’s going to be six hands put on Myles Garrett every play.

“So Z’s done a great job for us and I’m happy for his success right now that he’s having. I just hope that we can continue having him do that for us.”

Smith leads the Browns with five sacks on the season.