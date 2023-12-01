Josh McDaniels was unable to turn the Las Vegas Raiders into a winning franchise, and he also failed when it came to evaluating C.J. Stroud

The Raiders thought they were getting one of the best coaches in the NFL when they hired Josh McDaniels to serve as the team's sideline leader. While he had failed in a previous effort with the Denver Broncos, he had been the right-hand man to Bill Belichick and had played a huge role in leading the offense to multiple Super Bowl champions.

Despite the bona fides that McDaniels brought to the battle, it turned out that he was not the right man to lead the Raiders franchise. He may have quite a bit of knowledge when it comes to building an offense, but running a team and getting the best out of each player is a much different assignment. He proved no better the second time around with Las Vegas than he did the first time in Denver.

Owner Mark Davis saw no progress with McDaniels has the team's head coach, and before the 2023 season reached its midpoint, Davis decided to fire McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. It turns out that McDaniels not only failed to improve the team with his coaching decisions, he also hurt the team with his analysis of top college players available in the draft.

Specifically, McDaniels failed to to give his vote of confidence to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who eventually became the No. 2 draft pick last April when he was selected by the Houston Texans.

The Raiders were interested in pursuing Stroud, but McDaniels wanted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo instead. per Raiders Today.

McDaniels got his way and Stroud got away. Stroud is well on his way toward winning rookie of the year, while Garoppolo has been replaced by Aidan O'Connell.

Josh McDaniels clearly failed in his 1 1/2-year assignment as Raiders head coach.