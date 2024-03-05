The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly on the verge of handing out a massive Antoine Winfield Jr. contract just days after giving wide receiver Mike Evans a huge two-year deal in NFL free agency. If the buzz is correct, it would make Winfield the highest-paid safety in the game today.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are zeroing in on a multi-year contract that would prevent them from placing the franchise tag on the defensive back,” Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports. “The deal looks like it will be in the area of three years, $60 million, an average of $20 million per season. Sources tell me a fourth year could be added to the contract.”
If Winfield does get a $20 million per year deal, that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL next season. Currently, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James holds that honor at $19.1 million annually.
This would come on the heels of the Buccaneers handing out a two-year, $52 million deal to Mike Evans at an average annual value (AAV) of $26 million.
It would also mean that the Bucs have locked up two of their five key free agents this offseason. With Winfield and Evans out of the way, the team will turn its attention to quarterback Baker Mayfield and then have to make tough decisions on star linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White.
Even with almost $44 million in cap room before these deals — the 11th-best figure in the NFL, per Spotrac — it’s hard to imagine that Tampa Bay will be able to keep both linebackers if they do re-sign Evans, Winfield, and Mayfield in the NFL free agency period.