If the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams, Mike Williams could be a name they look to pursue in free agency.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are currently entering what projects to be a critical offseason for the direction of the franchise going forward. The Bears own the number one pick in the upcoming draft, and many have speculated that the franchise might opt to take the consensus best prospect available in USC quarterback Caleb Williams and look to move Fields in return for some support at positions of more need.

One of those positions of more need is at wide receiver, where various big names are set to hit the market as free agents this upcoming offseason.

At least one insider believes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans is a name that Chicago could pursue to potentially build around Williams if they do indeed choose to go that route.

“Big prediction for the offseason: The Bears will use the No. 1 pick on a new quarterback and invest in that quarterback by signing Mike Evans, one of the top free-agent wide receivers. Evans has 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons and would pair nicely with DJ Moore in this offense,” predicted ESPN's Aaron Schatz.

The Bears already invested somewhat in their wide receiving core by acquiring DJ Moore from the Panthers last year, but this season made it clear that more reinforcements were needed in that department, especially if Chicago plans to implement a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams into the fray.

Of course, that would beg the question of what the future holds for Justin Fields himself. A lot of those questions will be answered when the NFL Draft rolls around in April.