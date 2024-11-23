The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning to action in Week 12 against the New York Giants after enjoying their bye week in Week 11. While the Bucs have just a 4-6 record through their first 10 games, they have a fairly light schedule remaining ahead of them, and perhaps most importantly, they appear set to get star wide receiver Mike Evans back on the field.

Evans picked up a hamstring injury back in Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he has been out ever since then. Week 12 was always viewed as a realistic return date for Evans, and while he's listed as questionable for this game, he practiced three times throughout the week, indicating he should be able to play. However, if he does suit up, the Buccaneers could have him on a snap count in an effort to prevent him from re-injuring his hamstring.

“The Buccaneers hope to get receiver Mike Evans a healthy workload Sunday but will also monitor snaps in his return from a hamstring injury,” Jeremy Fowler on ESPN reported. “He will be out there on crucial downs, but Tampa Bay will be smart with him, too, depending on how he feels during the flow of the game. The Bucs had reduced Evans' snaps even before the injury, as a way to keep the 31-year-old fresh. They can't afford to lose him for multiple weeks again with a reaggravation, so hamstring fatigue will be considered.”

Buccaneers playing it safe with Mike Evans' hamstring injury

Considering how the Buccaneers also lost their other star wideout in Chris Godwin for the rest of the season during their loss to the Ravens, getting Evans back will be a huge boost for their depleted pass catching corps. However, the team doesn't want to lose him again, which is why they are going to play it safe with him against the Giants.

Given how much of a mess New York is currently, Tampa Bay should be able to beat them with or without Evans, but this game figures to be the perfect opportunity for them to ease him back into the action. Evans will obviously have to be listed as active for this game first, but if he does end up playing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put up some big numbers, even if he is playing on a snap count.