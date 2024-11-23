Mike Evans is putting the team before himself, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager to make their fifth consecutive playoff appearance in the 2024-25 season. The Buccaneers face the New York Giants in Week 12, and get their best wide receiver back at a crucial time.

Evans, who has been out with a hamstring injury over the last three games, is looking healthy enough in practice to step in and help the Buccaneers out of a 4-6 slump. Amid Evans' 1,000-yard season streak, the Pro Bowl route runner isn't allowing himself succumb to the pressure.

“It's there, Evans said, per the team website. Obviously, it's going to be tough. It's something that…Obviously, I'm thinking about a lot of other people. I'm just thinking about winning – playing winning ball. Things will happen. I'm trying to play and help the team win.”

There's no question that the 31-year-old has become the key leader of the franchise, and his emphasis on team success over racking up 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season speaks volumes. Sitting with 335 yards, Evans has some major ground to cover if he's going to reach the milestone.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers need a Week 12 victory

The Buccaneers are second in the NFC South despite their tough stretch, and their upcoming schedule certainly makes it a less daunting task to turn things around. They'll begin their comeback with the Giants in Week 12, who've essentially given up all hope for the season at 2-8.

Tampa Bay trails the Atlanta Falcons who are not too far ahead at 6-5. Evans is going to be the key ingredient to get back on track against a New York pass defense that has been picked apart for most of the year.

Evans and the Buccaneers have a great chance at a win streak, with upcoming matchups against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.