Mike Vrabel is entering 2025 as the hottest NFL head coaching candidate. Even Ohio State football, his college alma mater, is showing interest.

Does this mean Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is on his way out? NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport unveiled the interest level various teams have for Vrabel.

“I would expect Mike Vrabel to get significant interest from every team that has a head coaching opening and more,” Rapoport said.

The “more” represents his alma mater, though.

“Mike Vrabel is linked to the Ohio State job, which is not open,” Rapoport shared.

Day has the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs. Day managed to silence critics with Ohio State's dominating opening round win over Tennessee. Vrabel's name, however, still hovers over Columbus.

“But, if something terrible happens and they decide to make a change, it wouldn't be a surprise for Ohio State to take a look at Vrabel as well,” Rapoport said. “The timing here is very interesting. We'll see if Vrabel interviews sometime this week or the near future.”

Other teams linked to Mike Vrabel involve the NFL

Vrabel spent the 2024 season serving as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. His contract just expired, though. This now allows him to interview for other openings.

Vrabel looks ready to sit down with personnel from the following places: New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Chicago Bears. All three opened their head coaching position during the regular season.

The Jets opened their head coaching vacancy first by removing Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. The Saints fired Dennis Allen on Nov. 4 following their loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen had lost seven in a row with the team, sparking his dismissal. The Bears created the most recent opening — firing Matt Eberflus on Black Friday.

Vrabel could attract other potential NFL openings should those spots open up. The New York Giants are one to monitor with Brian Daboll. However, Daboll helped the Giants snap their long 10-game losing streak by beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Daboll and the Giants are still 3-13 this season with one game left.

The Indianapolis Colts are another with mounting friction with Shane Steichen. The head coach got on the losing end of the Giants' 45-33 upset at MetLife Stadium, which knocked the Colts from playoff contention. Steichen already addressed his pending future with the Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another to monitor. Antonio Pierce has spearheaded two straight victories. But the Raiders are 4-12 and have yet to officially decide the future of Pierce with one game remaining. The franchise is also led by 10% co-owner Tom Brady, who shares a lengthy New England Patriots relationship with Vrabel including winning three Super Bowls together.