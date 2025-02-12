The Cleveland Browns will have a challenging offseason as they have a lot of things to consider when it comes to the draft and their current players. Myles Garrett requested a trade just a week ago, and the Browns have let it be known that they're not looking to deal the star edge rusher for now.

The Browns also have the second pick in the NFL Draft, and they could go in many different directions, but Garrett's trade request could change a lot on who they pick, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

“The Browns — like the Titans — will do their homework on the top of the quarterback class, and I wouldn't rule out one of Ward or Sanders going here. But considering the recent trade request by Myles Garrett and Carter's overall value as a prospect, the Browns might decide to sort the QB situation at a later pick or in free agency,” Yates wrote. “Carter was dominant in his first full season on the edge after sliding over from off-ball linebacker. He created pressure on 18.5% of his pass-rush reps this past season and finished with 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss; all three numbers were among the top seven in the nation.”

What will the Browns do in the draft?

In the event that Myles Garrett does get traded, there is a good chance that the Browns could draft Abdul Carter to replace him. Carter is the best edge rusher in the draft, and if they're looking for another dominant player on the defensive line, he could be the pick.

At the same time, if Garrett is still on the team, there's a scenario that the Browns still draft Carter to pair the two opposite of each other. Carter could give Garrett the help that he needs, and the Browns could have one of the more disruptive lines in the league.

The Browns could also go down the line of starting fresh if they trade Garrett, and that means going with a young quarterback such as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. With Deshaun Watson possibly being out for next season after rupturing his Achilles again, the Browns will need a quarterback to guide them through the year. Getting a quarterback with the second pick also means that the team may be looking to move on from Watson, someone whom they paid a boatload of money to when they traded for him years ago.

There will be plenty of options for the Browns to choose from, but it may all rest in the hands of Garrett.