It seems that ever since the North Carolina Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick to be their next head football coach, there's been nothing but worry that he would leave for an NFL job. A month later, that hasn't changed.

As we approach mid-January, Belichick still has much of his UNC coaching staff to hire and the slow movement has done “nothing to fray nerves in Chapel Hill” that Belichick's tenure could be short lived, according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Belichick has a $10 million buyout that he must pay if he leaves the program before June 1, 2025, but it's not like the coaching legend can't afford that (or that any pro team interested in his services can't cough it up). Florio reports that North Carolina is “bracing” for the possibility that will happen.

Since coming to Chapel Hill, Belichick has retained offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens from the previous coaching staff, hired his son, Steve, as defensive coordinator, added a pair of assistant coaches and hired a strength and conditioning coach. With a $10 million coaching budget, he hasn't made any moves beyond those.

Florio adds that not only is there concern on campus, but the unease goes all the way up to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

Belichick's buyout drops from $10 million to $1 million after June 1.

Bill Belichick might return to the NFL — but not with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders, which Tom Brady partially owns, are not interested in hiring the legendary quarterback's longtime coach, according to Florio, but there are other teams who could be interested. He adds that based on the current job openings, it isn't likely that Belichick will bolt immediately, but the possibility gets a lot stronger in a year.

One team to watch, however, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Florio. He speculates that the team's history of unconventional coaching moves, including the firing of Jon Gruden and odd hiring of Greg Schiano, could mean they might make a play for Belichick.

In addition, one of the few staff hires Belichick has made with North Carolina has been Tampa Bay GM Mike Lombardi's son. And Lombardi was spreading rumors that current coach Todd Bowles might retire. Add to it that the Bucs are already a winning club and that Belichick is within striking distance of Don Shula’s all-time wins record and the move would make sense — if not now, then in a year.