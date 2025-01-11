Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders need a new head coach. Bill Belichick is 15 wins away (including playoffs) from breaking Don Shula's record for most wins by an NFL HC. Together, these two legends won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and created arguably the most impressive dynasty in football history. When taking account of all those facts, a reunion between these two icons sounds quite feasible. Right?

It is not that simple, though. Belichick signed on to become new North Carolina head coach in December and is actively assembling his roster and coaching staff for the 2025 season. If the Raiders or any other NFL team wishes to hire him for their head coach position, a $10 million buyout is required. That number shrinks to $1 million after June 1, but organizations might not be willing to wait so long to fill such an important vacancy.

Due to Las Vegas' knack for firing general managers and coaches, owner Mark Davis is already paying several buyouts. The Raiders have holes aplenty, including a possible one at quarterback, so agreeing to foot the bill for the Tar Heels may not make sense at this time. Though, there is apparently another reason why Sin City is not a logical Belichick landing spot.

“As one source with knowledge of the dynamics between Raiders minority partner Tom Brady and Belichick has explained it, the relationship hasn’t been repaired to the point at which Brady would hire Belichick,” Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have a lot on their respective plates

While there might still be some baggage in between these two titans, Brady did recently reach out to Belichick with the purpose of picking his brain about the process of searching for a new head coach. Given the latter's wealth of experience in the industry, it is understandable why the longtime quarterback and current Fox color commentator would value his opinion.

Still, a phone call is much different than a professional relationship. Post-breakup cordiality does not equate to a full-blown reconciliation. Besides, Bill Belichick is a college man now. Negotiating contracts with student-athletes could actually entail less stress than molding the next Raiders franchise QB. The fit has to be perfect in order for him to spurn another team.

And Las Vegas seems far from ideal right now. Brady and the organization are already looking at a decently-sized crop of candidates, and now Deion Sanders is a potential name of interest. Both parties have their hands full.

Though, one cannot help but ponder what another Brady-Belichick collaboration would look like.