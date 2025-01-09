Much of the conversation around the North Carolina football program is if Bill Belichick is staying or will leave for the NFL. However, Michael Lombardi debunked those claims, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini on X. Lombardi said Belichick is “completely committed, 1,000% committed” to the Tar Heels.

Lombardi also mentioned about the NFL rumors surrounding Belichick. “That was a complete falsehood .… There's been no conversation about anything.” This puts to rest where the former Super Bowl champion will be coaching. Rumors have been all around Belichick ever since he took the job at Chapel Hill.

The university has a $1 million buyout at the end of the 2025 season. Many thought that would be an exit from the college scene and back to the pros. However, Belichick doused those NFL rumblings in cold water. He remains committed to the university in a tightly stacked ACC conference.

SMU, Miami (FL), and Clemson were all ranked and the Mustangs and Tigers made a College Football Playoff appearance. The Tar Heels made the Fenway Bowl and were blown out by Connecticut football. A new era is beginning under Belichick and he wants everyone to know.

North Carolina football has full commitment from Bill Belichick

Transitioning from the NFL to college is a different entity, especially today. College football deals with name, image, and likeness, as well as the transfer portal. It's created almost a free-agency type of atmosphere for players. However, playing under Belichick is a rare opportunity.

Even with the jokes made, he's a successful coach and a Super Bowl champion for a reason. He has high expectations, but they're not unrealistic. Even top recruits have been targeted by North Carolina football because of Belichick. It puts those fears of him dashing to the NFL to rest.

North Carolina football will go from one old head coach Mack Brown to Belichick. While both are successful in their own right, it raises concerns about relating to players. Recruiting is way different than visiting a free agent. College players are still kids, and it involves the family too.

Still, Belichick has plenty of time to construct his roster on all fronts. Lombardi will keep helping Belichick build his ideal roster. From players to his coaching staff, there's plenty of time for the former New England Patriots to make his roster. No matter what, he's staying in Chapel Hill, per Lombardi. However, things can change very quickly in the coaching landscape.