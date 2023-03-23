Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not opposed to Jeff Bezos placing a bid for the team, and that has been communicated to Bezos’ people, according to Charles Gasparino of Fox Business.

“Bezos has yet to place a bid for the team and the sale if it happens will likely occur after next weeks owners meeting, I am told,” Gasparino said.

There has been speculation that Dan Snyder does not want to sell the Commanders to Jeff Bezos because he does not like the way the team has been covered, but that is overblown, according to Gasparino.

With the owners meetings coming up next week, a sale could be happening in the near future, and Bezos could be incentivized to put in a bid for the team very soon.

However, Gasparino did say that there is another component to this that is overblown. He said that the perception that the NFL is putting pressure on Snyder to sell the Commanders is overblown, according to his sources. It will be Snyder’s decision for a variety of reasons, according to Gasparino.

Judging by the contracts that the Commanders have been giving to free agents this offseason, it seems that a sale might be coming in the near future. The first installment of signing bonuses are delayed. While you can not make too many big assumptions based on these details, it would not be surprising if that is the eventual explanation for the way these contracts are structured.

There is a lot of speculation about the sale of the Commanders, but it seems that Jeff Bezos is still a contender to buy the team.