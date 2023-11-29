Panthers owner David Tepper is said to be the type that likes to interfere with how the team is run on the field.

There are many types of owners in professional sports. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper seems to be the kind who likes to manage out of position (via Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM).

“Tepper is a notoriously interfering owner. Down to the play calling. He once handed his OC a piece of paper with a play on it, mid-week and said he'd seen Cleveland run that play this week, he wanted them to run it on Sunday. A random play.”

There's nothing inherently wrong about an owner making suggestions, but sometimes, it can do more harm than good because it can throw off the coaches, players, and potentially, the entire team. It is different when a coach tells players how an upcoming game should be approached than if it's someone way above the pyramid of the organization like, you know, the actual owner. It is also different when a suggestion from the owner is made inside a conference room, for example, than through a piece of paper sent to a coach.

At the end of the day, Tepper just wants to see the Panthers do well on the field. Carolina has just one win after 11 games in the 2023 NFL regular season, and the Panthers could be losing more before the end of the campaign and even after the team handed Frank Reich his walking papers.

The Panthers, who lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 to the tune of a 17-10 score, will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, on the road.