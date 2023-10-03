The Carolina Panthers are not having a nice season so far. They have now endured four straight losses to their season after the matchup against the Justin Jefferson-led Minnesota Vikings. Fans started booing the squad after suffering seeing the 13 to 21 scoreline. Understandably, members of the Bryce Young-led team did not like the behavior. Miles Sanders even called out the booing in his latest statement, via Carolina Blitz on X.

“It’s not cool,” were the only words that Mile Sanders said after the Panthers lost to the Vikings.

Sanders recorded 19 rushing yards on 13 carries. He only rushed for an average of 1.5 per play which was not a good look for the team. Bryce Young also targeted him quite a lot in his 25 completions. He notched three receptions which gave him 13 receiving yards with a 4.3 average throughout the four quarters of the game.

The offense was just not converting well for the Panthers in their Week 4 game. They only progressed 3.4 yards on average for each play. Their five out of 14 first-down efficiency was also a huge hindrance in trying to get a win for the season. Young was also sacked five times which definitely knocked the wind out of him.

The Panthers had the ball in 38 minutes of the matchup while the Justin Jefferson-led Vikings only had it for a little over 21 minutes. They were getting the looks and even ran 68 plays which eclipses Minnesota's 44. Everything was in their favor. It is unfortunate that they could not convert all of these into a win.