As injuries begin to pile up on nearly every team in the NFL, many teams are turning to the trade market in search of reinforcements with the New England Patriots in the middle. The Detroit Lions are among those seeking a potential roster change and eyeing the edge rusher market following Aidan Hutchinson's devastating leg injury.

With Hutchinson on injured reserve, the Lions are keeping an eye on several key names in the league, including Joshua Uche of the Patriots according to ESPN. Along with Uche, Detroit is also looking at veterans Haason Reddick and Za'Darius Smith if they desire a blockbuster move.

Uche is in his fifth year in the league as a former second-round pick and has two sacks through six games in 2024. He is two years removed from a career-high 11.5-sack season in 2022. Should Uche be traded to the Lions, he would return to the state of Michigan where he played college football for the Wolverines.

As the Lions' depth chart currently stands, James Houston and Josh Pascal are the deployed edge rushers with Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport on injured reserve. ESPN noted that the team is also expecting Isaiah Thomas to contribute after signing the 25-year-old off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

Patriots drop sixth straight game in London

As the Patriots continue to be involved in trade discussions, the team's struggles on the field have not gone away. An overseas trip did not help, as the team dropped their sixth straight game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Drake Maye recorded another impressive stat line despite dropping to 0-2 in his career with 272 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Maye's top target, DeMario Douglas, essentially left the game at halftime with an illness.

For the second straight game, Maye was not assisted in any capacity by the team's porous running game. Rhamondre Stevenson had another inefficient outing with just 18 yards on seven carries. Backup Antonio Gibson added just four additional yards on his three opportunities, leading to Maye again topping the team with 18 rushing yards.

The Patriots were dominated on the ground by Tank Bigsby to the tune of 26 carries, 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence added just 193 yards through the air but was not needed much in the Jaguars' 32-16 win.