The New England Patriots won't be trading one of their top receivers ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Kendrick Bourne has been at the center of trade calls from other teams, but the Patriots are not making him available, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Tuesday.

The report doesn't come as much of a surprise considering how training camp and the preseason have gone for Bourne. However, the veteran wideout has been the subject of trade rumors over the last couple of seasons.

Kendrick Bourne trade rumors

Those rumors first emerged at the start of the 2022 season after Bourne had a quiet training camp and preseason where he also got kicked out of a joint practice due to a fight, leading him to get held out of a preseason game. Some of that frustration carried into the regular season as Bourne only played two snaps in the Patriots' opener that year and played limited snaps for a good deal of the season.

On top of all of that, Bourne was the most outspoken about the Patriots' offensive system under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, questioning the play calling following a December loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bourne ended up recording 35 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Through all of that, Bourne has appeared to be a favorite of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. In Jones' rookie season, which was Bourne's first year in New England, the receiver had a career year, recording 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. As Bourne went through his issues last season, Jones also vocally supported him, even calling one of his best friends on the team at one point.

There were still some questions surrounding Bourne's future with the team over the offseason. It was rumored that he was the most likely receiver to be traded if the Patriots signed DeAndre Hopkins. But Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans, and Bourne remained with the team.

Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots' WR depth chart

Bourne was arguably the Patriots' top receiver in training camp and made a pair of impressive grabs in the three drives he played in during the preseason, suggesting he could have an important role on the team this season.

Beyond Bourne, there are still some questions left to be answered for the Patriots on cutdown day. Bourne, DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster are locks to make the team, while Tyquan Thornton and rookie Demario Douglas appear almost certain to make the roster. Sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte is trending in the right direction to make the team too after he barely played in the preseason finale, in which the regular players sat out.