The 2022 season wasn't a kind one to Kendrick Bourne. Following a career year in his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021, Bourne only had 35 receptions for 434 yards and a single touchdown, which came late in the year. But it was more than the underwhelming stats that led to the 2022 season being a disappointment for Bourne. He had a troubling preseason, getting involved in a joint practice fight and was late to a meeting before getting benched in the season-opener.

Bourne also called out the coaching following a late-season loss to the Buffalo Bills, saying the team needed to “scheme up better” before “something we're doing against them isn't working.”

So far, the 2023 season appears to be different for Bourne. Patriots coach Bill Belichick hinted at a better year for the receiver when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“Yeah, he had a good spring. That spring led into having a good training camp,” Belichick said. “He’s done very well in all phases of the game. He’s played multiple spots, caught the ball well, blocked well. He’s had a good camp.”

Bourne got off to a good start in his first preseason action of 2023. He made a pair of receptions on the Patriots' first two offensive plays in Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers. On the second one, Bourne got open quickly on a slant as the Patriots ran a run-pass option (RPO), with Mac Jones finding him right away. They ran a similar play later, but Jones' pass was batted at the line of scrimmage.

Later in the game, Bourne hauled in a 17-yard reception on a jump ball on third down to help move the sticks.

Kendrick Bourne finished the game with three receptions for 34 yards as he played in three drives.

Bourne figures to play a big role in the Patriots' offense in 2023, similar to the one he had in 2021. He's been used in the slot and on the outside during training camp and the preseason as he looks to replicate his first year in New England.