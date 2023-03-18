The New England Patriots have quite a bit of work to do if they are going to get back to contender status, and much of their improvement must come on the offensive end. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne knows this as well, and he delivered his version of a recruiting pitch to DeAndre Hopkins, hoping to entice the receiver to come and play for the Patriots.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne trying to recruit DeAndre Hopkins to New England with a freestyle 😂 pic.twitter.com/c5yC9pFNNk — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) March 17, 2023

Hopkins is quite likely to get traded by the Arizona Cardinals, and there have been some reports that the New England is not in on trade talks at this point. However, that did not stop Bourne from issuing his animated pitch to Hopkins while lifting weights with his shirt off.

“D-Hop, D-Hop, come on over here, man,” Bourne said. “We’re trying to get you to the Pats. We’re trying to win a championship.”

The New England offense was a work in progress throughout the 2022 season. The Patriots ranked 26th in total offense, and their passing attack was 20th in the NFL. If the Patriots can bring in an established star like Hopkins and he can acclimate himself to the New England offense, their offensive numbers could improve quite a bit next season.

Kendrick Bourne is a decent No. 3 receiver, but he has not shown he can be a huge factor for the Patriots. He caught 35 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown last season.

Hopkins has caught more than 100 passes in a season four times in his career. He caught 64 passes for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games for the Cardinals last season.