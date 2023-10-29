The NFL trade deadline usually gives true perspective on the teams that believe they can win a Super Bowl right now and teams that are ready to sell and receive draft capital for the future. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in all the land, but they're still missing some key factors. The 49ers started the season absolutely dominating their opponents, but they've hit a two-game losing streak and are looking to bolster their loaded roster even more ahead of the trade deadline.

With the trade deadline set to hit on Oct. 31, San Francisco is looking to add to their defense. They're scouring the market for an edge rusher and cornerback, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Shanahan has been in the market in previous offseasons and trade deadlines to try and pair someone with edge Nick Bosa, but they apparently haven't found the answer they're looking for.

Another key issue they've faced has been in the cornerback room. They took care of one side with the addition of Charvarius Ward, but no team can ever have enough talent in the secondary. The 49ers are looking at February and nothing else. They have the Super Bowl date circled on the calendar, and with a roster filled with Pro Bowl stars and a few All-Pro players, they should expect nothing less.

An impact player who can disrupt the game from time to time on the edge would help them immensely on the other side of Bosa, and a talented cornerback is always necessary to be an addition to the roster. We will see if San Francisco makes any big splashes ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.