The Las Vegas Raiders are excited about how the team looks heading into their first year of the Antonio Pierce era. Las Vegas had a great offseason, adding impact playmakers on both sides of the ball. The only hitch is that they don't have a franchise QB. However, Davante Adams seems confident in both of the team's top QBs.

Adams spoke with ESPN's Adam Gutierrez yesterday where he gushed about both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

“I mean, they both balled out,” Adams said. “They both did their thing and Gardner came in and picked up where Aidan left off.”

Gardner and AOC are in the midst of a QB battle for the team's starting job. It sounds like a tough competition.

“You can see we've got two quarterbacks that are not necessarily the same … the O-line was doing a good job keeping both of those guys clean, as much as possible,” Adams added. “I've seen a lot of good so, hopefully, we keep doing that and it's going to make it hard on AP to figure out. But I'm praying for nothing but success for both of them.”

It sounds like Adams will be happy with whoever wins the training camp battle.

Davante Adams returns to Raiders training camp practice

Adams returned to Raiders practice yesterday after being away for two weeks for the birth of his son.

“Obviously, you've got to do what you've got to do when it comes to family and, obviously, your children, but anytime you have to miss some time during camp at this point in the year, it's not the most comfortable feeling,” Adams told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Adams is an NFL veterans so he can deal with a little less time in training camp, but he wants to make sure he is on the same page as his two QBs. He's also learning Antonio Pierce's new offensive scheme.

“But you've got to get back to work and, obviously, having some familiarity with the scheme, it helps me, eases my mind knowing I've done it all before. Still, being able to get those reps so we go hit it hard, [will help] make sure we make up for any lost time.”

Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby weighs in on Minshew/O'Connell training camp battle

Maxx Crosby also weighed in with some positive feedback on the Raiders QB training camp battle.

The atmosphere around the competition has been closer to a mutual respect situation than a cutthroat battle, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. This is something that Crosby thinks is a good sign.

“If you're hating on the guy you're competing with, you're typically losing the battle,” Crosby said.

It seems that Crosby believes a “may the best man win” attitude suggests that both AOC and Minshew are confident in themselves.

We can't wait to see who wins the Raiders starting job for Week 1!