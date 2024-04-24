The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after playing for new head coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State, Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly wants to play for the Raiders. So, what’s the problem? Well, Daniels is a top-three QB prospect this year and the Raiders sit at 13 in the draft, making it difficult to connect the player and team.
“The Raiders would love to be able to get up high enough to take Daniels,” Dan Graziano writes about the situation on ESPN.com. “But they know they might not be able to do that, especially if Washington has decided on him at No. 2. The Raiders have talked with the Cardinals about what it would take to get to No. 4, but Arizona has said it wants to wait until it is on the clock (i.e., see which quarterbacks went in the first three picks) before considering trade offers.”
“I've also heard Daniels has interest in playing for Pierce and the Raiders. That interest is mutual, though as Dan said,” Jeremy Fowler adds. “Las Vegas moving up from No. 13 to No. 2 just isn't very plausible right now.”
So, despite the mutual interest, if the LSU QB comes off the board before No. 4, which seems likely the day before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders are out of luck.
At least as far as Jayden Daniels is concerned.
Other intel around the league suggests that the Raiders have Plans B, C, and D ready to go in the event that they can’t get their top choice to play under center next season.
The Raiders will draft a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is not deep at quarterback. Chances are, there won’t be a Brock Purdy-type sitting there at the last pick on Saturday. Still, after the top four — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy — are gone, there are still some interesting options.
The next tier of signal-calling prospects includes two other Heisman finalists, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix. After that, there doesn’t seem to be many lottery ticket prospects on Days 2 or 3, outside of South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.
All three of these names are ones the Raiders are keeping their eye on, according to ESPN insiders.
“The Raiders are also thought to be high on Penix, and if the quarterback market starts drying up quickly and they feel they need to trade up in order to avoid being shut out, the Chargers at No. 5 and the Titans at No. 7 are two teams that people believe are willing to trade down,” Graziono shares.
“Penix, Nix, and even South Carolina's Spencer Rattler could very much be in play for the Raiders down the board,” Fowler adds.
With all this smoke, there seems to be quite a bit of fire around the Raiders taking a quarterback in the draft, so the biggest questions are simply which one and where do they grab him. If the team doesn’t trade up for Daniels, Vegas could sit at 13 and wait for Penix or Nix. However, the QB-needy Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos are at Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, and the Raiders may need to jump them to get their man.
All that said, if those 2 signal-callers do get to 13, the Raiders may even be able to trade back, trade back into the end of the first round later, or even sit at No. 44 in the second round and still get one of these guys.