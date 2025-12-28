The Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby drama has kicked into second gear since placing the star edge-rusher on IR with a knee injury.

While Crosby's knee is admittedly in pain, the 28-year-old believed he was good enough to finish the season. So much so that he not only stormed out when he was told about his IR designation, but he went on to post a video of himself playing basketball on Instagram to seemingly prove his health.

The entire situation has frustrated Crosby enough to consider potentially parting with the Raiders in the upcoming offseason, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“[Maxx Crosby] believes he is good enough to play and did not want to go on IR; he wanted to finish the season on the field for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Rapoport said on ‘NFL Gameday.' “My understanding is this is going to cause him to evaluate his future with the Raiders going forward.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo: The latest on #Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, who was placed on IR yesterday despite wanting to play; When could we see #49ers star Fred Warner? #Steelers Pro Bowler TJ Watt (lung) will be back when it matters most. pic.twitter.com/2tl8uln0Jq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2025

Crosby has been with the Raiders since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Although he recently inked a three-year, $106.5 million extension in the 2025 offseason, Crosby was a hot name at the trade deadline.

Crosby has yet to openly request a trade, but fans have speculated that his competitive nature has been frustrated with the Raiders' unorganized franchise for years. Las Vegas managed to keep him by making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history — a record that would not even last one month — but rival teams would still be willing to pay the hefty price to acquire him in the offseason.