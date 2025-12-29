Not much has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders during their 2025 campaign. However, it's clear they have found their running back of the present and future in rookie Ashton Jeanty.

In Week 17 against the New York Giants, Jeanty went over the 1,200+ yards from scrimmage mark. He joined Josh Jacobs (1,316 in 2019) and Brock Bowers (1,207 in 2024) as the only players in franchise history to do so, via the Raiders PR team on X, formerly Twitter.

Jeanty entered the week having run for 828 yards and five touchdowns on 224 carries. Furthermore, he added 50 receptions for 326 yards and another five touchdowns. Clearly, Jeanty is already a focal point of the Raiders' offense.

Against the Giants, Jeanty gained 60 yards on 16 carries. He also added two grabs for 13 yards. On the season, the rookie has now gained 1,227 yards of offense. It would take quite the effort for Jeanty to pass Jacobs' total in Week 18. But the Raiders won't mind regardless, the rookie has more than proven himself in year one.

Jeanty has accomplished his impressive 1,200-yard feat with numerous factors going against him. For starters, with Las Vegas falling 34-10 to New York, they are now 2-14 on the season. There haven't been many opportunities for the Raiders to establish the run. Furthermore, Jeanty is playing behind an offensive line that was ranked worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in Week 17.

It seems logical that the Raiders will find a way to continue building out their offense. They have two strong building blocks in Jeanty and Bowers. If Las Vegas can strengthen up in the trenches and at quarterback, they will be a much scarier offense moving forward.