Josh Jacobs is still adamant about not signing the franchise tag the Las Vegas Raiders used on him this offseason. To further demonstrate his strong stance, the running back has yet to show up at Raiders training camp. That being said, betting odds still favor Jacobs' chances of playing for Las Vegas in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, per Bovada sportsbook.

The price for Jacobs to play with the Raiders in Week 1 is -500. Meanwhile, the odds for him not suiting up for Las Vegas on opening week is at +300. For the unfamiliar, a $500 wager on Jacobs to play in Week 1 could net a bettor just $100. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the contrary will potentially win a bettor $300.

Josh Jacobs wants a long-term deal with the Raiders, who reportedly put an offer on the table worth $12 million a year. Jacobs, however, apparently wants more, hence the standstill. The $10.091 million franchise tag is still available to sign for Jacobs, who appears willing to stretch the impasse for as long as possible.

The Raiders are a much better team when Jacobs is on the field. In 2022, he led the entire league with 1,653 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns on 340 rushing attempts as if to send a strong message to Las Vegas that he needs to secure a big bag in the offseason.

Las Vegas will kick off its 2023 NFL campaign on the road against division rivals Denver Broncos on September 10 before facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (also on the road) in Week 2 on September 17.