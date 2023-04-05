My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2022 season was rather turbulent for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, and that has continued into the early stages of the offseason. Jones has seen his status as the team’s starting quarterback come into question, and now has found himself popping up in trade rumors after a report surfaced suggesting that Bill Belichick was actively shopping Jones on the trade market.

Given how Belichick is still rumored to be angry at Jones for going behind his back and seeking outside help when it came to better understanding the Patriots offense, and how the team doesn’t seem to see much of a gap between Jones and second-string QB Bailey Zappe, this wasn’t totally surprising. But those rumors have quickly gotten doused in cold water, seemingly putting a potential Jones trade to rest.

Via Andrew Callahan:

“Checking with league sources today, I found no belief the Patriots will trade Mac Jones. One team source called the ‘shopped’ report nonsense. It struck others around the league as likely old news overstated. Jones was in the building today and has been regularly, per sources.”

There’s been quite a bot of drama surrounding Jones and the Patriots that wasn’t expected to flare up after his successful Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie. And despite these rumors, or rumors of a potential Lamar Jackson pursuit, it doesn’t seem like New England has any intention of moving on from Jones. This situation obviously is still worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn’t look like there is much truth to the latest rumors surrounding a trade involving Jones.