The Carolina Panthers have a lot of straightening up to do as they approach NFL Free Agency. The Panthers finished the 2023 season at 2-15 despite having coveted young QB Bryce Young. Carolina could attempt to sign Russell Wilson for a spark. However, the notion was shut down by Dave Canales.
Canales does not believe Wilson is a good fit for the Panthers
Dave Canales respects Russell Wilson but does not think joining Carolina would be the best move for him.
“This is not a situation for Russ,” Canales said, per The Spun. “What I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that.”
Canales spent 10 years on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff and has a good idea of what Wilson will seek ahead of NFL Free Agency.
“I know exactly what he wants, he needs, what he's gonna ask for, I can anticipate those things,” Canales said.
It would be interesting to see if Wilson's presence could impact Carolina's woes. Nevertheless, it appears the franchise will focus on continuing to develop Bryce Young.
The Panthers selected Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not have the rookie season many were expecting, but he still put up solid numbers. The 22-year-old threw for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Young's production did not translate into team success for Carolina. Yet, he has plenty of time to improve his game alongside his teammates.
As the NFL offseason continues to get underway, it will be interesting to see the moves the Panthers make to get over the hump.