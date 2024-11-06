The Pittsburg Steelers upgraded their receiving corps at the trade deadline, acquiring Mike Williams from the New York Jets for a fifth-round pick. However, they reportedly had their sights set higher, inquiring about several other wideouts in recent weeks.

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was among those Pittsburg checked in on, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“One interesting note is that Pittsburgh really did scour the earth for receiver help. Steelers GM Omar Khan cracked every window before zeroing in on Jets wideout Mike Williams,” Fowler reported. “I believe Pittsburgh was one of the teams to check on Seattle's DK Metcalf, which was a nonstarter for the Seahawks. The Steelers also looked into potentially trading for the Giants' Darius Slayton. This comes on the heels of a near deal for Christian Kirk before his injury and attempts to acquire Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk. After an exhaustive search, the Steelers were determined to walk away with help at a key position.”

The Steelers' inquiry on Metcalf underscores the team's search for wide receiver production alongside George Pickens.

Steelers strike out on DK Metcalf trade at deadline

It shouldn't be surprising that Pittsburg wanted to get Russell Wilson another weapon after a 6-2 start this season. The Steelers rank 26th in passing yards (190 per game) and 31st in passing touchdowns (8).

Pittsburg has struggled to generate explosive plays in the passing game outside of Pickens, who has 35 catches for 538 yards and a touchdown. The team's next most productive receiver has been Calvin Austin III, recording 14 catches for 257 yards and two scores.

Wilson has added some juice to the offense after taking over for Justin Fields. The nine-time Pro Bowler has completed 36-of-57 passes for 542 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over Pittsburg's last two games. Adding a big-bodied target like Metcalf would have gone a long way offensively as the Steelers attempt to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

While Metcalf is currently sidelined by an MCL sprain, he caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns over his first seven games this year. The 26-year-old recorded 900 or more yards in his first five NFL seasons while totaling 43 touchdowns.

Pittsburg did make a marginal upgrade with their addition of Williams. The eight-year veteran was relatively uninvolved in the Jets' offense before the trade, catching 12-of-21 targets for 166 yards. However, he adds experience and size (6-foot-4, 218 lbs) to the Steelers' receiving room.

Williams played only three games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season before tearing his ACL. However, he caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

The veteran will get his first opportunity with the Steelers when they travel to face the red-hot Washington Commanders in Week 10.