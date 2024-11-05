The Pittsburgh Steelers landed wide receiver Mike Williams in a trade with the New York Jets on Tuesday. The Steelers had been linked to the wideout since the Jets put Williams on the trade block after the team added Davante Adams in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers put trade talks with the Jets on hold ahead of the teams’ Week 7 matchup. But ultimately, Mike Tomlin got his man. However, Williams wasn’t the only receiver that the Steelers coveted as Pittsburgh seriously contemplated acquiring Giants' WR Darius Slayton, according to ESPN’s Jermey Fowler on X.

It was no secret that the Steelers were looking to add a receiver at the deadline. Despite Russell Wilson setting the franchise record for passing yards in his first two starts, Pittsburgh badly needed depth at the position.

George Pickens is the team’s top wideout, but the Steelers were thin at receiver beyond him, relying on Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is Pittsburgh’s second-leading pass catcher with 26 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns through eight games.

The Giants are mired in another disappointing season. After losing a Week 9 divisional clash against the Washington Commanders, New York fell to 2-7, dropping the team to last place in the NFC East.

The team added electric wideout Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 draft out of LSU, and he’s been sensational in his rookie season. But Slayton has provided steady production for the Giants, playing in all nine games and catching 32 passes for 469 yards and a score.

The Steelers were interested in a trade for Giants WR Darius Slayton

The sixth-year veteran would have been a great addition to the Steelers’ passing game. But the Giants ultimately held on to Slayton despite the lost season and the fact that he becomes a free agent in 2025.

It was clear the Jets were ready to move on from Williams with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and the newly added Adams. However, Lazard’s multiweek injury, which will keep him sidelined until Week 14, could have had an impact on New York’s willingness to part with Williams.

But Rodgers’ public criticism of the receiver for running the wrong route against the Buffalo Bills, which resulted in a game-ending interception, seemed to be the point of no return.

In the end, the Steelers got Williams, who appeared to be the team’s top choice all along. And while he didn’t pan out with the Jets, Williams could slide in behind Pickens as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wideout.

Before the eighth-year WR’s New York nightmare, he was considered an elite contested-catch specialist at 6’4” and 218 pounds. Williams had two 1,000-yard seasons during his tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers and likely would have added to that total were it not for injuries, which have had a significant impact on the receiver's career.

Williams should fit in nicely with Wilson’s penchant for tossing arching deep shots that give his receivers a chance to make a play. The Giants will finish out 2024 with Slayton on the roster. The Jets will rely on a top-heavy receiver corps until Lazard's return. And the Steelers have improved their offense with the addition of another pass-catching weapon.