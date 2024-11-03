Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith took a hit to his wallet, and wide receiver DK Metcalf had to deal with an injury situation heading into the Week 9 game against the Rams. And late Sunday afternoon, Metcalf got slapped with a tricky injury update, according to a post on X by Bob Condotta.

“Mike Macdonald says on his pre-game radio show on @SeattleSports says DK Metcalf has a “tricky injury” but that “hopefully after the bye we have 100 percent DK Metcalf.”

Metcalf got ruled out for the game against the Rams because of his knee injury. Metcalf will miss his second straight game with an MCL sprain. But it sounds like he has a good chance to avoid further absences as the Seahawks will be off in Week 10.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf trying to get healthy

Through seven game, Metcalf totaled 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

Some talk had emerged that the Seahawks might consider dealing Metcalf ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. But his injury zapped that talk, according to Mike Garafolo’s comments on NFL Network.

“The Seahawks had hoped they would have him (Metcalf) back this week, but he just needs more time,” Garafolo stated. “He's got the bye week after that, so look for him to return in Week 11 against the 49ers. And return as a Seahawk. I know there's been a lot of speculation out there. ‘Would the Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf?' I checked on it with a high-ranking Seahawks source last week. I said ‘there's a lot of chatter out there, could he possibly be traded?' I was given a no word reply… Quote: ‘nope!'”

It didn;t make great sense the Seahawks would trade the 6-foot-4, 235-pound beast. They picked him in the second round of the 2019 Draft and he has delivered two Pro Bowl appearances along with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons.