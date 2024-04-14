It looks like there's really some interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers to work on a trade for Brandon Aiyuk with the San Francisco 49ers.
Previously, Aiyuk has been linked with the Steelers after he posted a message on social media joking how people think that he and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin look a lot like each other. It intensified trade rumors, though the buzz didn't last long since it really looked like the 26-year-old wide receiver was simply poking fun at the situation.
Nonetheless, amid the contract negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers, and with the player's patience seemingly running thin, the Steelers have once again emerged as a potential trade suitor. By the looks of it, the saying “where there's smoke, there's fire” could prove to be true.
Steelers interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
According to the latest rumor, the Steelers have been interested in Aiyuk since March, with NFL insider Benjamin Albright even recently revealing a private text message that indicates Pittsburgh's desire to bring in Aiyuk as another weapon for new quarterback Russell Wilson.
While it's unknown what the Steelers would offer to the 49ers for Aiyuk, the idea of pairing him with a quarterback like Wilson and alongside George Pickers in the wide receiving room is definitely intriguing.
Aiyuk remains one of the best receivers in the league, having tallied back-to-back 1000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. In total, he has already recorded 3,931 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns–15 of which came in the last two seasons.
The Steelers still need a wide receiver to improve the group that features Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. If they are able to land Aiyuk, they'll definitely transform into a major passing threat come 2024.
Is Brandon Aiyuk available for trade?
Now before Pittsburgh fans start to imagine Russell Wilson throwing dimes at Brandon Aiyuk and the wideout making eye-catching plays, it's important to note that the 49ers haven't made the upcoming fifth-year pro available in trade talks … at least for now.
As mentioned, the 49ers and Aiyuk are still negotiating a contract extension that will keep the Arizona State product in San Francisco long-term, or for at least a couple more years. Aiyuk is set to play in the fifth-year option of his current deal that pays $14.1 million.
If the two sides are unable to reach a contract extension, though, then a trade could be possible. As highlighted earlier, Aiyuk might be growing impatient as his latest social media move indicated. He unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram, which is often done by players to put pressure on their team or to show that they are tired of the current situation.
“I'm trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said on his contract negotiations with the 49ers in a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast.
“I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way.
Aiyuk added, “If they don't see the worth in that, that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”
Whatever the case may be, the 49ers are now on the clock to do something. A lot of eyes will be on them to see what they will do with the Aiyuk contract. If they end up failing to reach an agreement and Aiyuk asks out, then the Steelers could be one of the teams to pounce and inquire about a potential trade.