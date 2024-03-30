After registering 1,342 receiving yards in 2023, there's no doubt that San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk will eventually see a nice pay raise. What team ends up offering the Second Team All-Pro that pot of gold remains to be seen.
Aiyuk hopped on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco's “Nightcap” podcast Thursday, publicly pressuring the Niners into extending him. The fifth-year veteran is set to make $14.124 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season. What is Aiyuk worth? Is he right to be asking for more?
Brandon Aiyuk is an essential piece of the 49ers
There's no doubt that Aiyuk is one of the better receivers in the league. In fact, the 2020 first-round pick ranked as the second-best wideout in the league, via Pro Football Focus (PFF). The outlet gave him a 91.5 grade, second only to Tyreek Hill.
“The 49ers' top wide receiver in 2023, Aiyuk was one of only three wideouts to average more than 3.00 yards per route run in the regular season, with his 3.01 mark ranking third at the position,” said PFF's Gordon McGuinness. “He finished the year with just two drops from 86 catchable targets.”
Furthermore, the 26-year-old is hardly a one-season wonder. The sure-handed target has steadily increased his yardage total every season since he came into the league, now cracking 1,000 yards two years in a row. Clearly, he's justified in his desires for a contractual upgrade.
“I'm trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said on “Nightcap.” “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”
Aiyuk clearly brings consistency, as he led the 49ers in receptions (75) and yards, while also tying for the most touchdown grabs (seven). San Francisco's second leading receiver was tight end George Kittle, who is four years older than Aiyuk.
“People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way,” Aiyuk continued. “If they don't see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”
49ers GM wants to lock Brandon Aiyuk up
To be fair, 49ers general manager John Lynch has openly expressed his desire to get a deal done, via David Lombardi of the Athletic. However, it's one thing for an executive to say something to the media. In order to actually back up his statement, Lynch will have to figure out how to financially manager the team's star-studded roster.
Quarterback Brock Purdy is also in line for a new deal soon, to go along with the highly-paid players that are already on the team. The 49ers are looking to pay Aiyuk something within the $25 million per year range, via NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Maiocco. That would put the California native within the top-five highest paid wide receivers in the league.
However, Aiyuk's camp could easily ask for more. With only one year left to get a deal done, time is running out for Lynch and company to secure him before he hits the open market. If the 49ers want to keep Purdy's top target, they may have to pay him closer to Hill's $30 million per year salary, which tops the position group.