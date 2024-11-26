After the Pittsburgh Steelers added Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason, it was apparent there was a short-term plan in place for the position. However, NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller dropped a mock draft recently, predicting a possible change at quarterback next season for the Steelers.

Conflicting Miller's mock draft, NFL insider Mark Kaboly shot down the rumor in his Steelers Mailbag on Monday when asked if next year's quarterback is on the roster already.

“Yeah, it’s Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen will be his backup,” Kaboly wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Now, they aren’t drafting Jalen Milroe so forget about that.”

So, while Miller believes there's a chance the Steelers select the Alabama quarterback in this year's draft, Kaboly didn't mince words in his 20-question Mailbag.

Russell Wilson set to be Steelers long-term QB solution

After things didn't go well between Wilson and the Denver Broncos following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers took a chance on the 35-year-old, signing him to a one-year deal this offseason. Along with trading for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, the Steelers patched their need for a quarterback.

Well, for the 2024 season, that is.

Following this season, both of their quarterback additions are set to hit free agency. But, according to Kaboly's Mailbag, it appears Wilson will be receiving his second contract with the Steelers this upcoming offseason.

Fields was Pittsburgh's quarterback until Week 6, then Wilson returned from his calf injury and was given the shot to battle for the starting position. It was a move that many questioned the head coach's decision, but with Wilson leading the Steelers to a 4-1 record, it appears Tomlin made the correct decision.

In Wilson's five starts for the Steelers, he's completed 63.1% of his passes, throwing for 1,212 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. So, while Wilson's most recent go with the Broncos was a failed experiment, his time with the Steelers appears to be their not-so-short-term fix at quarterback.

Whether this comes to fruition will likely remain unknown until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coaches tend to be very secretive about their intentions in the draft, and for good reason.

But, Kaboly was quite confident in his Mailbag about what the Steelers are doing at the quarterback position next season