The Pittsburgh Steelers and Myles Jack are reportedly interested in a reunion amid the team's injury problems at inside linebacker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need some major help at inside linebacker after Kwon Alexander suffered an injury last weekend while Cole Holcomb went down with a season-ending injury of his own in Week 9. With that in mind, the Steelers and former DE Myles Jack reportedly have a mutual interest in a reunion, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

Jack was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles but decided to retire in August. However, he's clearly open to returning to the NFL and potentially helping out his old team. Jack was the No. 36 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA and played six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending 2022 with Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old had 104 total tackles and solo tackles during his time with the Steelers. Given Jack's experience and talent, he could certainly be a help to Mike Tomlin's injury-riddled defense at the moment.

While Mark Robinson and Elandon Roberts have risen to the occasion in place of Alexander and Holcomb, a familiar face like Jack is a solid option. He knows the system and can clearly be a productive player.

The Steelers are 6-3 and take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, who are without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh definitely needs a win here because it would put them just one game behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who just lost tight end Mark Andrews to a brutal injury. The playoffs are still very much a reality for The Black and Gold.