It appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers have an open quarterback competition, after all. With Russell Wilson sidelined with injury, Justin Fields has been earning opportunities to get first-team reps during training camp. However, despite the sudden opportunities, Fields has ground to make up in this competition to possibly leapfrog Wilson as the team's starting quarterback.

Wilson entered training camp after Pittsburgh's OTAs and minicamp as the presumptive starting quarterback based on what he showed. While these early practices haven't been much different from OTAs regarding intensity or script, things will ramp up in production soon.

Outside of hitting the quarterback, the Steelers are among the few teams that hit and tackle in training camp practices. That means Field won't have to worry about facing serious injury while running the first-team offense. However, Pittsburgh will also get a good idea of how the team functions with him under center instead of Wilson.

Sure, Fields has to catch Wilson for the starting job, but the Steelers are open-minded about the competition. Both quarterbacks are fresh faces this offseason and are looking for a fresh start after last year's poor performances. If Fields plays well, especially if Wilson can't, he could be Pittsburgh's permanent starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, there's a long way to go until then. However, the early camp development, with Wilson sitting out while Fields takes over, has added a wrinkle to the race. It'll be an interesting battle, and soon enough, the Steelers should have their next quarterback.

Will the Steelers' offense hold them back this year?

The Steelers still found their way above .500 under Mike Tomlin last year and even stumbled into the playoffs. Considering their offensive flaws, it was an impressive feat. It's also a testament to how Pittsburgh's head coach never has finished with a losing record.

However, things are very different this season compared to the team that limped into the postseason. Outside of Wilson and Fields, Arthur Smith is the new offensive coordinator. The former Falcons head coach has played a part in beefing up Pittsburgh's offensive line to help with his run-first scheme. So, with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, it might not matter who plays quarterback for the Steelers at times.

Pittsburgh's offense opens its season on the road two weeks in a row against the Falcons and Denver Broncos, serving as a litmus test. They then open at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, another tough opponent. They then close the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals. That stretch is a brutal way to close things. Tomlin may finish with a losing record for the first time in his career if the offense struggles.