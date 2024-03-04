What should the Pittsburgh Steelers do at quarterback for the next season? Last season left more questions than answers about their quarterback situation. Kenny Pickett failed to show any significant growth, but one could argue that he was held back by the playcalling of Matt Canada. The debate has split the Pittsburgh fanbase as they decide what to do with their first-round quarterback.
Well, it does seem like the Steelers aren't planning to make any drastic changes at quarterback. With many quarterbacks up for grabs, GM Omar Khan said that the team will be exploring all options. However, contrary to their public statement, the Steelers are NOT interested in the potential available QBs, such as Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kirk Cousins, per Mike DeFabo's sources.
“The Steelers are not interested in signing Wilson in the likely event he’s released by the Denver Broncos, a source familiar with the coaching staff’s feelings on the quarterback at this stage of his career told The Athletic. Additionally, Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for Fields, league sources told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Pittsburgh is also not pursuing Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, according to league sources.”
Well that's certainly… interesting. Kenny Pickett had his moments during his short career. His multiple fourth-quarter heroics, for example, has earned him some fans in Pittsburgh. However, more often than not, Pickett has not been good for the Steelers. He is incredibly inconsistent, a trait you don't want to see in a quarterback when you have lofty goals.
Is a year-long rental of someone like Cousins or Wilson worth it, though? Pickett might be struggling, but he also costs less for the Steelers to retain. Financially speaking, Pittsburgh is much better off hoping that Pickett becomes good next year.
With Arthur Smith entering the fold, the Steelers are hopeful that Pickett will make a turnaround. Their disinterest in searching for a new quarterback seems to show their trust in the former 20th overall pick. That being said, though, if Pickett continues to struggle in the season… we will have a problem in our hands.