Throughout the majority of the 2023 season, the Steelers had a difficult time establishing their offensive game. They managed to win several games in the first half of the season with strong defensive efforts and then making a few offensive plays with Kenny Pickett at quarterback in the fourth quarter.
Their struggles on offense hurt the team quite a bit, but the Steelers still managed to make the playoffs. Pickett was limited to 12 games last season because of an ankle injury, and once head coach Mike Tomlin turned over the team's quarterback duties to Mason Rudolph, the Steelers offense picked up in the final weeks of the season.
There have been rumors throughout the postseason that the Steelers would pursue Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields — possibly on the trading block — or a veteran like Russell Wilson. Steelers general manage Omar Khan made it a point to say he has faith in Kenny Pickett and also appreciates what Rudolph did last season. However, his main responsibility is making sure the Steelers put the best team on the field that they possibly can.
“I have an obligation to this organization, to the players, to the front office, to every member of the Steeler nation, to look at every option and every way of trying to improve this team. And we’re going to do so,” Khan said.
The Steelers and Rudolph have started preliminary talks on a contract extension. Rudolph will be a free agent March 13 at the start of the league year if that contract extension does not happen prior to that date.