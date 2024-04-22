The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft amid an eventful free agency period. Pittsburgh brought in former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and traded for ex-Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields among other moves. As a result, Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not too pressed going into the draft.
Tomlin revealed the Steelers' slightly relaxed approach to the draft to reporters on Monday.
“We’ve been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as you lean in on draft weekend. We’ve addressed a lot of needs, so don’t feel overly thirsty in any particular area,” Tomlin said, per NBC Sports.
In addition to their two quarterback moves, the Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliot, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, and wide receiver Van Jefferson. The team also traded for cornerback Donte Jackson.
As Tomlin said, Pittsburgh addressed many of its needs during the NFL free agency period, so they do not feel the need to make any blockbuster moves on draft night. Nevertheless, they possess the 20th, 51st, 84th, 98th, 119th, 178th, and 195th picks.
The Steelers could bring in some bright pieces to aid the squad they already have. It will be interesting to see who the team selects with their top pick. Regardless, the team will enter the 2024-25 season ready for both short and long-term success.
Pittsburgh finished 2023-24 with a record of 10-7, third in the highly competitive AFC North. Fortunately, the Steelers made the playoffs as a Wild Card but lost 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills in their first-round matchup.
Analysts and fans were unsure if Mike Tomlin would return, but he quickly put those fires out. The team he has helped assemble during the offseason looks promising, starting at the quarterback position.
Steelers usher in a new era of offensive leaders
Russell Wilson headlines Pittsburgh's offseason moves, and his presence should provide a significant boost.
Wilson started his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks after the team selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger had a promising rookie season, amassing 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl honor.
He continued his stout production in the seasons that followed. However, 2014 was a special year.
The 2013-14 Seahawks finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed. Of course, Wilson was a large part of the team's success. He threw for 3,357 yards and 26 TDs on the year.
His command of the offense helped Seattle win its first and only Super Bowl victory, a 43-8 blowout against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Wilson's success did not stop there. In addition to his rookie and sophomore season honors, he appeared in seven more Pro Bowls with the Seahawks.
Wilson spent 10 seasons in Seattle with one of his best years occurring during his ninth season. The veteran QB totaled 4,212 yards and a career-high 40 TDs in 16 games. However, his production took a slight hit the following season, and by 2022, he parted ways with the team for Denver.
Things did not go as smoothly as planned when Wilson joined the Broncos. The team went 5-12 in his first year, failing to make the playoffs. He helped the team to an 8-9 improvement in 2023-24, but it still was not enough to get into the postseason.
Now, Wilson looks to help the Steelers make their own deep postseason run, and he will be supported by Justin Fields and the rest of Pittsburgh's offensive contributors.
All in all, Mike Tomlin has reason to be confident going into the 2024 NFL Draft after the team's free agency moves. Will their changes result in newfound success?